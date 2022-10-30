Here's when daylight saving time ends in California

Soon Californians will be turning back the clocks as we "fall back" at 2 a.m. PST on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Nearly a dozen states across the U.S. have already standardized daylight saving time, which is defined as a period between spring and fall when clocks in most parts of the country are set one hour ahead of standard time.

The daylight saving time period in the U.S. begins each year on the second Sunday in March when clocks are set forward by one hour. They are turned back again to standard time on the first Sunday in November as DST ends.

In the last five years, 19 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to provide for year-round daylight saving time — Florida being one of them.

Two states — Arizona and Hawaii — already observe permanent standard time.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, daylight saving time started in the U.S. in 1918 as a way to create more sunlit hours when the weather is the warmest.

During the long days of summer, the sun rose in some northern regions between 4 and 5 a.m., when most non-farmers were asleep. Sunset happened before 8 p.m. and people turned on lights. By moving the clocks ahead an hour, backers believed the country could divert a bit of coal-fired electricity to the military instead of using it for an hour of home power. It was again adopted in World War II.

A poll conducted last October shows that most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 25% of Americans said they preferred to switch back and forth between standard and daylight saving time.

Forty-three percent of Americans said they would like to see standard time used during the entire year. Thirty-two percent say they would prefer that daylight saving time be used all year.

Could this be the last time we fall back?

The bill still has to be approved by the U.S. House of Representatives and signed into law by President Joe Biden, and that process is apparently stalled at this time over factors including language of the bill and the House having other priorities.

When the bill was passed by the Senate, the White House declined to state its position on whether it supports the bill or not.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.