This California city is taking a 'zero-tolerance' approach to illegal street vendors

The City of Huntington Beach is cracking down on illegal street and sidewalk vending on its beaches and other public spaces by adopting a "zero-tolerance" approach.

Here's what you need to know.

What we know:

According to authorities, street vendors are barred from selling everything - including cut fruit and drinks to beach chairs and other merchandise - without a permit in popular areas.

These areas include the beach, Pier Plaza, Pier, beach parking lot, beach service road, Pacific Coast Highway, and downtown Huntington Beach, especially in areas designated for permitted events. You can see a full list of prohibited areas here.

The city of Huntington Beach is taking a "zero-tolerance" approach to illegal sidewalk vending. / Photos courtesy Huntington Beach Police Department

Even people with sidewalk vendor permits are not allowed, police said.

"Vendors cannot provide or sell any service to any person, including the renting of merchandise to customers," police wrote in a statement on their Facebook page.

The backstory:

The heightened enforcement is part of the city's effort to maintain safety and order along the coastline and in public areas.

In 2018, California decriminalized sidewalk vending with the passing of the Safe Sidewalk Vending Act. However, local jurisdictions retain the final say on street vending regulations.

What's next:

According to the city, Code Enforcement officers will begin patrols in June in the aforementioned areas.

Fines of up to $1,000 will be issued to offenders, but the city said officers will first "educate and ask for voluntary cooperation before issuing citations."