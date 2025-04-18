Pregnant food cart vendor shoved to ground by Simi Valley resident

The Brief A pregnant food cart vendor in Simi Valley was shoved to the ground by a neighbor, Julie Sanchez, during a dispute over permits and food safety. Sanchez was arrested for battery after a cell phone video captured her blocking the vendor's path and shoving her, and the vendor plans to sue.



A pregnant woman running a food cart in Simi Valley got shoved to the ground by an angry neighbor.

What we know:

The incident broke out near the intersection of Torrance Street and Brandon Avenue on Monday, April 14 around 4:30 p.m., according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Following an investigation, police identified and arrested 56-year-old Julie Sanchez for the vendor attack.

According to police, Sanchez approached the woman, who was 7 months pregnant, for operating the food card without a permit. Sanchez also allegedly accused the expecting mom for "selling unsafe food," police said.

In a cell phone video, Sanchez was seen blocking the food cart lady's path and then a heated argument broke out before she ended up shoving the pregnant woman.

Sanchez has since been detained for battery.

FOX 11 was told the expecting mother plans to sue Sanchez.