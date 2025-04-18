Expand / Collapse search

Pregnant food cart vendor shoved to ground by Simi Valley resident

Published  April 18, 2025 5:54pm PDT
Simi Valley
Pregnant street vendor shoved by resident

A pregnant street vendor in Simi Valley was confronted by a resident who was seen on camera pushing the vendor to the ground with her own cart. The vendor is suing the woman, and her attorney's are seeking hate crime charges.

    • A pregnant food cart vendor in Simi Valley was shoved to the ground by a neighbor, Julie Sanchez, during a dispute over permits and food safety.
    • Sanchez was arrested for battery after a cell phone video captured her blocking the vendor's path and shoving her, and the vendor plans to sue.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A pregnant woman running a food cart in Simi Valley got shoved to the ground by an angry neighbor.

What we know:

The incident broke out near the intersection of Torrance Street and Brandon Avenue on Monday, April 14 around 4:30 p.m., according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Following an investigation, police identified and arrested 56-year-old Julie Sanchez for the vendor attack.

According to police, Sanchez approached the woman, who was 7 months pregnant, for operating the food card without a permit. Sanchez also allegedly accused the expecting mom for "selling unsafe food," police said.

In a cell phone video, Sanchez was seen blocking the food cart lady's path and then a heated argument broke out before she ended up shoving the pregnant woman.

Sanchez has since been detained for battery.

FOX 11 was told the expecting mother plans to sue Sanchez.

The Source: This report used information provided by the Simi Valley Police Department.

