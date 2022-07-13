'World's Greatest Places': A single California city makes TIME magazine's list

Only one California city made TIME magazine's list of the world's 50 greatest places of 2022 .

If you're guessing Los Angeles, think again!

You'll have to travel further north to San Francisco, which joined the only other West Coast city of Portland, Oregon to make the list.

Three other U.S. cities also made the cut - Miami, Florida; Detroit, Michigan; and Park City, Utah.

The list was compiled by TIME's international network of correspondents and contributors "with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences."

The 50 destinations include both popular destinations and those off the beaten path, but what unites them is that they are "thriving, growing and changing," said TIME, "charting a path to economic recovery" and "investing in sustainability."

