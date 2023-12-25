California man trapped inside tiny cave on side of cliff

A man was trapped inside a cave in the San Diego area – possibly for several days – after falling into a hole on the side of a cliff.

Emergency crews in San Diego and the rescue team with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office worked around the clock to pull the man back to safety in the Sunset Cliffs area.

The rescue mission took nearly 20 hours at the crevasse location, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus.

Dramatic video shared by San Diego Fire-Rescue showed crews saving the man – as the cave survivor was eventually airlifted to the hospital.

San Diego Fire-Rescue explained on social media that the man was trapped inside the cave that had an opening of just 18 inches.