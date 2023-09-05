This California casino is among highest-rated in US, study shows

article

Commercial gaming revenue in the U.S. topped $60 billion last year for the first time ever, according to a new report from the American Gaming Association.

That figure was due to a rise in slot and table gaming revenue along with an explosion in sports betting that topped 2021’s record of $53 billion, the data showed.

Slots of Vegas has revealed the top 10 casinos in the U.S. by analyzing over 300 casinos in the country, with the team using data from TripAdvisor then scoring the casinos out of 10 based on the percentage of reviews that were either "excellent" or "very good."

The top-ranking casino was the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in, scoring a 9.1 out of 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Aside from the casino, there are nearly 7,000 rooms with views of the Strip, as well as a variety of entertainment shows to keep guests entertained.

Not surprisingly, casinos in Las Vegas dominated the list. Bellagio, The Venetian, and Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, also made the top 10.

Only one California ranked on the list. It's Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, located north of Sacramento.

Thunder Valley scored 8.7 out of 10. The casino boasts 250,000 square feet of gaming and is in close proximity to golf resorts, nightlife, and restaurants, and is also within driving distance to Napa Valley.

According to the American Gaming Association, 84 million Americans visited casinos in 2022.