California boy found safe after going missing while camping

A four-year-old boy was reunited with his family after going missing for 22 hours while camping.

Christian Ramirez, 4, was reported missing shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday while his family was at the Rancheria Campground in Huntington Lake.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, the family had been searching for him for about an hour before calling for help.

Officials searched throughout the day and night but were unsuccessful in finding the little boy.

Eventually, around 8 a.m. Friday, members of the Tulare County Search and Rescue Team found Christian about a quarter mile away from where he reportedly disappeared… they say he was nestled under a tree.

Despite being missing for 22 hours, officials said he was in good condition, just tired and hungry. Christian was happily reunited with his parents.

Huntington Lake is located in California's Central Valley, about 260 miles north of Los Angeles County.