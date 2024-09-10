These California spots made Bon Appetit's 'best new restaurants of 2024' list

Get your reservations in!

Three California restaurants just ranked among food magazine Bon Appétit's 2024 picks for 20 best new restaurants in the U.S.

In Los Angeles, Persian restaurant Azizam was recognized for its "mouthwatering Instagram photos" featuring more than just your standard meat at any Persian restaurant. Editors noted the restaurant has a "fast-casual feel" but that the dishes like its famous kofteh tabrizi, mast o mousir, and saffron rice pudding are all inspired by home cooking.

Four Kings in San Francisco's Chinatown made the list for its menu in the style of Japanese izakaya, in which small dishes are meant to be eaten alongside drinks. Popular dishes include the chili-crisp-laced pig head, snails, and fluffy milk bread.

SUGGESTED:

Staying in the Bay Area, Oakland's Popoca was commended for its blending of local produce with Salvadoran tradition. Customers rave about the restaurant's pupusas, pollo campero and yuca con chicharron. For dessert, guests said not to skip out on the quesadilla con chocolate.

The list of best new restaurants ranked establishments open between March 2023 and 2024, and was based on visits and research by editors over the course of six months.

You can see the full list by tapping or clicking here.







