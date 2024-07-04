This is California's best fried chicken spot, according to Yelp

Whether you prefer Southern-style, Korean fried, or Nashville hot - there's no shortage of good fried chicken in the U.S.

Yelp just released its list of top fried chicken spots in each U.S. state, and the Golden State's favorite chicken is found right here in Southern California.

Howlin' Rays in Los Angeles took the top spot. According to its Yelp page, the restaurant has 4.7 stars, with more than 7,700 reviews.

The staple for Nashville-inspired hot chicken by Chef Johnny Ray Zone and his wife Amanda Chapman first started out as a food truck serving the people of LA in 2015. Chef Johnny Ray Zone and his wife Amanda Chapman. It was so popular, that the following year, they opened their first brick-and-mortar location in Chinatown's Far East Plaza. A second location opened in Pasadena in 2019.

While the lanes are notorious for being long, foodies travel from near and far to indulge in this hot chicken sensation.

"Best fried chicken I've had!! The meat is very tender with just the right amount of seasoning with spice levels for every preference. Their sauce completes the chicken very well. I live out of town and dream about this chicken," one Yelper wrote.

"Y'all this is my favorite Nashville hot chicken place ever. And I've been to so many. I used to come here back in the day when it was a 3 hour wait. Nowadays it's not like that since they opened the Pasadena location," another said.

"Love, Love, Love this place! Best Nashville hot chicken in LA! Howlin's chicken is simply amazing; crunchy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! I'll never forget my first visit! Stood in line for three hours, 6+ months pregnant and it was definitely worth it!" another Yelper said.

To get the results, Yelp Elites identified businesses in the chicken shop category on Yelp, with a large concentration of five-star Elite reviews.

You can see the full list of best fried chicken in every state by tapping or clicking here.