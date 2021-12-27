California man opened fire on family as they opened presents on Christmas, killing 2

article

A 23-year-old man in California has been arrested and charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting his grandmother and his father’s girlfriend as they opened presents on Christmas.

Austin Alvarez was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the deaths of Magdalena Alvarez, 58, and Meisa Rashid, 39. His bail was set at $2.5 million.

Fresno Sheriff's detectives said that Alvarez arrived at a home in the 17000 block of Goodfellow Ave. in Reedley where some of his family members had gathered to exchange Christmas gifts.

"During the visit, Alvarez fired shots striking his grandmother (Magdalena Alvarez) and his father’s girlfriend (Meisa Rashid)," the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. "As Alvarez was leaving the house, he noticed his father in a parked vehicle. Alvarez fired shots in his direction, but did not strike him."

Detectives have not yet determined Alvarez’s motive, but said he pulled a gun at some point during the visit and began shooting at family members.

Alvarez fled the home in his GMC pickup truck and fired shots at his father, who was in a parked vehicle outside, but did not hit him, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities found Alvarez about 10 miles away and took him into custody.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Richard Antunez at 559-600-8221.

