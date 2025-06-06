Torrance 9-year-old detained by ICE faces potential deportation to Honduras

The Brief A 9-year-old student and his family were detained by ICE agents on Wednesday, June 4. Federal officials said they entered the U.S. illegally in 2021 and failed to return to Honduras the following year as ordered by a judge. The family has since been transferred to a facility in Texas.



Torrance Unified School District officials have spoken out after a 9-year-old student was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents earlier this week.

The child, along with his family, have since been transferred to a facility in Texas.

What we know:

The fourth grader and his family were detained by ICE agents on Wednesday, June 4.

In a statement, ICE officials said they illegally entered the U.S. in July 2021. Nearly a year later, a judge ordered the family to return to Honduras. However, the family remained in the U.S.

An ICE spokesperson issued the following statement to FOX 11:

"Martir Garcia-Benegas, 50, illegally entered the United States July 10, 2021 with a family member, Martin Issac Garcia-Benegas, 9.

An immigration judge ordered the family unit removed to Honduras on Sept. 1, 2022. Garcia appealed the decision to the Board of Immigration Appeals and on Aug. 11, 2023, the BIA dismissed the appeal. The family unit failed to leave the U.S. as instructed by the immigration judge’s order.

The Garcia family unit was taken into ICE custody at the Enforcement and Removal Operations Los Angeles office on May 29.

The family unit was transferred to the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Dilley, Texas May 30 pending removal to Honduras."

Torrance Unified School District Responds

What they're saying:

School officials confirmed the incident did not occur on school grounds.

"Within our responsibility to educate and protect every student in our District, we have been attempting to verify the accuracy of the student’s identity and school attendance, as reported," a statement sent to the school community read.

The statement continued to say, "We care deeply about our students, and we have received numerous inquiries about what individuals can do to assist the student and the family. Since this issue is a federal matter, we encourage those of you who have contacted us to share your feedback with elected officials for our area, who include Congressional Representatives, Maxine Waters and Ted Lieu, as well as U.S. Senators, Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff.

It is our responsibility as a District to support the families of every student and connect them to resources and assistance for their continued education and healthy well-being, if, and when, a family requests it. Until that time, we respect the rights and privacy of all our families. Additionally, Torrance Unified Board policies absolutely prohibit employees from sharing confidential employee and student information.

Every child in our District has a right to education and safety, and we will continue to protect those rights. We will also provide updates should any more information become publicly available."

