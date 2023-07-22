1 killed, at least 6 injured in Calabasas crash

article

One person was killed and at least six others were injured last night in a three-car crash in Calabasas.

The crash happened right before 6 p.m. Sunday, near the intersection of Las Virgenes and Lost Hills roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

In total there were nine people in the three cars, according to first responders. One of them was declared dead at the scene. One other was taken to a local trauma center, while five others were taken to the hospital, two in critical condition. Two other people were involved in the crash according to the LACoFD, but refused transport to the hospital.

SUGGESTED: 2 cars collide head-on on 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

The view from SkyFOX showed the three cars — a white SUV, a blue sedan and a black sedan. All three cars were on the same side of the road, while two, the SUV and the black sedan, were facing the same direction.

No other information about the crash victims has been released. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.