2 cars collide head-on on 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

At least one person was injured after two cars collided head-on on a freeway in Santa Clarita Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol was called to the crash just before 8:30 p.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway near Soledad Canyon Road. The department said it had received reports of a wrong-way driver on the freeway before the crash was reported, but have not yet confirmed that either driver was headed in the wrong direction.

Images from SkyFOX showed crews working, with a dark four-door car and a silver van that had collided in the lane nearest the center divider. SkyFOX also saw one person being taken on a stretcher into an ambulance.

Traffic on the southbound 14 Freeway was backed up for miles, while two lanes remained open.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.