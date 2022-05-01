Cal State LA professor removed from auditorium during LA Mayoral debate

Before candidates for Los Angeles Mayor even had the opportunity to debate Sunday night, a California State University, Los Angeles professor was removed from the auditorium, according to reports.

Dr. Melina Abdullah is a professor with and the former chair of CSULA's Department of Pan-African Studies, as well as one of the original organizers that formed the Black Lives Matter movement. She says she was removed from the auditorium on CSULA's campus ahead of Sunday's debate.

The debate, put on by the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs was scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Ahead of the event, videos posted to social media showed a commotion in the back of the auditorium. In a video posted to Twitter by Los Angeles Times reporter Jeong Park, a person is seen in one of the back rows of the auditorium, talking with what look to be either security or police officers, before they forcibly remove the person from their seat.

"You're hurting me," the person in the video can be heard yelling. The person goes on to single out some of the candidates preparing to debate on stage. "Karen Bass, Kevin de León, Mike Feuer, they're hurting me. They're hurting me. This is a public university."

Abdullah later claimed to be the person in the video, reposting it along with her own tweet.

"Today I attempted to watch the mayoral debate held on the campus where I’ve taught for 20 years," Abdullah tweeted. "As I waited for it to start, the white [Pat Brown Institute] director called the police on me. He and each of the candidates watched as I was brutally removed."

Another video from outside the venue showed officers escorting Abdullah from the building, while bystanders demanded to know what was happening.

FOX 11 has reached out to Cal State LA for comment and has yet to hear back.

Mail-in ballots for the June 7 primary election go out to voters in just days.