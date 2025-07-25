Good Samaritan helps rescue 4 from fiery crash in Beverly Grove

The Brief Four people were hospitalized after a fiery single-vehicle crash early Friday in Los Angeles' Beverly Grove. The car crashed into a tree at Beverly and North Crescent Heights boulevards, trapping one victim for nearly an hour. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the LAPD's West Traffic Bureau.



Four people were rescued with the help of a Good Samaritan following a fiery single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 230 a.m. at the intersection of Beverly and North Crescent Heights boulevards, according to authorities.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene, where one victim was trapped inside the vehicle after it crashed into a massive tree.

Video from the scene showed a bystander trying to put out the flames, assisting firefighters as they worked to free the victim, who was trapped for nearly an hour.

One person was transported to a hospital in serious condition, and three others were also hospitalized.

The car sustained significant front-end damage.

A stretch of N. Crescent Heights Blvd from Beverly Blvd to 1st Street was shut down for the investigation overnight.

What they're saying:

"Cars come through this intersection and they’re going fast a lot of times," said nearby resident Jeremiah Cox at the scene of the investigation. "There’s a dip (in the road) and I believe the city should do something about it. When they hit that dip I’ve seen them catch air, like something out of an action movie."

FOX 11 has reached out to the city’s Bureau of Street Services for further information on what some residents are calling a public safety issue at the intersection.

What's next:

The Los Angeles Police Department's West Traffic Bureau will be in charge of investigating the cause of the crash.