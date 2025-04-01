ByeTesla: Former Tesla car owners showcase trade-ins in viral TikTok trend

Controversy continues to swirl involving Tesla.

Protests were held at showrooms and dealerships across the globe as there are some reports Tesla trade-ins have reached record levels and now, there’s a new TikTok trend.

What we know:

A viral new TikTok trend uses the hashtag #ByeTesla as drivers post before and after videos of their Tesla trade-ins set to the hit Taylor Swift song, "Look What You Made Me Do."

It's the latest movement targeting the electric car company in protest of Elon Musk and his purge of the U.S. government under President Donald Trump. The Tesla takedown movement spurred hundreds of protests at Tesla showrooms and service centers on Saturday. And a new report from Edmonds found that Tesla trade-ins reached a record high in March. But many Tesla drivers we spoke to say their cars aren't political statements.

Current Tesla car owner react

What they're saying:

"If a car is a good car, I don't really care about the guy who made it," said one Los Angeles resident.

"I don't have particular feelings about it. I just drive it as a car. There's a method of movement from work to school to home. That's it," another resident said.

A third resident said he sees both sides, saying, "It's a little absurd, but at the same time, I can kind of see where people are coming from. You know, people are frustrated, you know, it's easy to find something to blame."

"I just don't think it's fair to maybe judge the whole brand on his actions. However, there's always the law of perception, and he's so closely tied to it," another resident added.

"We all have our opinion but let's be reasonable here you know let's back up a little bit and think about the big picture, save the Earth," another said.

"As far as grown, educated adults, they shouldn't be going out and acting like spoiled little children," an LA resident said in response to the vandalism of Tesla cars.

He blames left-wing rhetoric, as he says, for inciting the attacks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: