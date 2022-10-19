Bus stops in downtown Long Beach closing for construction project

Starting Wednesday, eight bus stops in downtown Long Beach will close for a construction project over the next two weeks.

As part of the project, crews will add new shelters, solar panels, seating, and electronic signage to the eight bus stops.

This will impact Routes 51, 111, 112, 151, 181, 191, and 192.

The schedule of bus stop closures can be found below:

Third Street and Pine Avenue: Oct. 19-21

Broadway and Magnolia Avenue: Oct. 19-21

Third Street and Pacific Avenue: Oct. 24-26

Broadway and Pacific Avenue: Oct. 24-26

Third Street and Magnolia Avenue: Oct. 27-31

Broadway and Long Beach Boulevard: Oct. 27-31

Broadway and Maine Avenue: Nov. 1-3

Broadway and Atlantic Avenue: Nov. 1-3

The project costs an estimated $650,000 that came from federal grant funding, according to the Long Beach Post.

