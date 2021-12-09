Burglars steal an estimated 40 firearms from Garden Grove gun store

Burglars broke into a Garden Grove gun store Thursday and police say stole approximately 40 firearms.

Officers from the Garden Grove Police Department responded at 12:16 a.m. to Whitten Sales at 12821 Valley View St. and saw the store's front door had been shattered, said Garden Grove Police Sgt. Erick Ley.

Ley said the owner of the business viewed via live surveillance footage of at least one suspect inside his business, but the suspects drove away from the scene in two separate vehicles prior to the arrival of the officers.

The thieves apparently stole the weapons from a safe inside the business.

Police say the getaway vehicles were described as a blue BMW and a silver BMW.

Anyone with information concerning this burglary is asked to contact the Garden Grove Police Department at 714-741-5872.

