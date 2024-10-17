Burger King introduces Hidden Valley 'Big Dip' ranch cups

The Brief Burger King teamed up with Hidden Valley Ranch for its newest condiment - the Big Dip cup. It is available in select locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, NYC, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, and Houston for a limited time. Customers can ask for it in-restaurant alongside the purchase of any BK sandwich for no additional cost.



Calling all ranch lovers!

Burger King and Hidden Valley Ranch have teamed up for a new condiment that is sure to make your burger-eating experience a lot more saucy.

The "Big Dip" cups of Hidden Valley Ranch are available at select Burger King restaurants in select markets - including Los Angeles - beginning Oct. 16. You can find locations offering the limited-time-only cups on BK's website.

Burger King and Hidden Valley Ranch are offering the 'Big Dip' cups for a limited-time only in select markets. / Photo courtesy Burger King and Hidden Valley Ranch

The 8-ounce cup is an upgrade from the typical 1-ounce size, and the giant cups can be requested in-restaurant alongside the purchase of any BK sandwich at no additional cost.

It's the latest addition to Burger King's expansive menu.

The new Addams Family menu was also launched, featuring four new menu items based on the movie characters - like Wednesday's Whopper Sandwiches and Thing's Rings.

On Oct. 17, in honor of the full moon, the themed Whopper featuring a purple bun will be BOGO for Royal Perks members.