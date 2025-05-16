Burbank PE teacher arrested for alleged lewd acts with a minor

article

The Brief 33-year-old Dmitri Altobar was arrested on Wednesday, May 14. He faces five counts of committing lewd acts with a child under 14. He has been placed on administrative leave at Francis Xavier School.



A physical education teacher at Francis Xavier School in Burbank has been arrested following an investigation involving his alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

What we know:

Officials with the Burbank Police Department said 33-year-old Dimitri Altobar, of Burbank, was arrested on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a minor.

He was arrested on May 14 following a weekslong investigation.

Authorities said the investigation revealed he had inappropriate contact with a student "while entrusted in his official capacity."

Altobar has since been placed on administrative leave.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed five counts of committing lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 against Altobar and his bail was set at $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Those with information are asked to contact the Burbank PD at 818-238-3210.

SUGGESTED: