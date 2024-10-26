Burbank officer shoots at man during arrest

A Burbank police officer fired at least one shot while arresting a man suspected of stealing a white van, police said Saturday.

The motorist behind the wheel of the stolen white Ford Econoline van was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and no police officers were injured, the Burbank Police Department reported.

Police were alerted to the stolen vehicle just before 1 a.m. Saturday, and shortly after 1 a.m., officers on patrol spotted the van near Buena Vista Street and Vanowen Street, the department said.

"Once the vehicle was confirmed stolen, police officers initiated a high-risk traffic stop on Buena Vista Street, just north of Victory Boulevard," police said. "During the traffic stop, an officer-involved shooting occurred."

SUGGESTED: High-speed police chase ends in violent crash in Antelope Valley; driver killed

The driver, the sole occupant inside the van, was taken into custody.

The police officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure. The shooting will be investigated by the police department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.