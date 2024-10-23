High-speed police chase ends in violent crash in Antelope Valley

A wild police chase ended in a violent crash in the Antelope Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Reports of the chase started coming in around 2 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a stolen car. From there, the driver led officers onto the 14 Freeway near Santa Clarita, then got off.

The chase then headed onto the northbound 5 Freeway, with the driver hitting speeds of up to 120 mph, and even driving on the shoulder to get away from officers.

The chase continued along the 5 up into Kern County, still going well over 100 mph. Around Tehachapi, the driver turned around and started heading on the southbound 5.

In the Antelope Valley, the driver tried to cut across multiple lanes at 120 mph, but hit the dirt on the side of the road, lost control, flipped and crashed. The driver's condition was not immediately available.

The CHP issued a SigAlert, closing the southbound 5 to the eastbound 138 while officials investigated the crash.