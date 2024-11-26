Burbank couple fighting to keep dog from being euthanized

The Brief A family is fighting to keep their pit bull alive after he bit a neighbor. Animal rights activists asked a judge to grant clemency for the dog and reverse and order to not have the dog euthanized. A decision will be made Monday in court.



A Burbank couple was in court Tuesday fighting to keep their beloved dog, Conan, from getting euthanized.

Animal rights activists also held a news conference before the hearing to ask a judge to grant clemency for the 8-year-old pit bull and reverse an order that the dog be euthanized for biting a neighbor.

The family says Conan has no history of biting and that the neighbor had been taunting Conan for months and approached him aggressively. They claim Conan bit her in self-defense as she was flailing her arms and screaming at him and his owner.

The woman who was bitten by Conan did not appear in court.

An animal behaviorist was hired to testify on Conan's gentle nature.

Former LA County sheriff, Alex Villanueva, and his wife, Vivian spoke on behalf of Conan.

"We're here to support Conan, who's slated to be executed. This dog was doing what dogs are trained to do and protect their owner. And for not the neighbor who was instigating and harassing the dog, this would have never occurred," the former sheriff said.

"I'm here for Conan. He doesn't have a voice, but he has ours. And if I could use his platform tweaking that tension, I'm going to do that," Vivian Villanueva said.

The lawyer of the woman who was bitten is arguing that all she did was lift her arm in front of Conan.

A decision is expected on Monday.