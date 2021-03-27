Bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in North Hollywood returned to owner

article

Police say a French bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Target store in North Hollywood has been returned to its owner.

The puppy was found late Friday evening and the suspects wanted in connection with the theft remained outstanding, the Los Angeles Police

Department reported.

The family had offered a $12,000 reward for the puppy's safe return.

The 5-month-old puppy, named Seven, was snatched March 20 at around 4:20 p.m., after two men inside the store saw 8-year-old Elani Valencia, along with her mother Jasmin and her uncle, enter with the dog.

The men followed the family around; Seven was being carried by Jasmin’s brother and the family was unaware they were being followed.

"My brother tried to fight them. They were around the car, they were chasing each other around the car and my brother tried to put him in the car so that he would be safe and that’s when the guys pulled out the gun," Jasmin told FOX 11 News earlier this week.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic men about 20 years old and 5-

feet-10 inches tall, with brown hair and eyes. One of the men was wearing black

shoes, blue jeans, a camouflage jacket, a red hat turned backward and gauge

earrings. The other suspect was wearing white shoes, blue jeans and a black

sweater.

Police have seen an uptick in the theft of French bulldogs, which have

topped the American Kennel Club's list of the most popular dog breeds in

Los Angeles for several years straight.

Last month, two of singer Lady Gaga's three French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood by two men who shot her longtime dog walker. The pets were

later returned by a woman who said she had found them.

Earlier this month, Redondo Beach police arrested a man and woman suspected of grabbing an 8-week-old French bulldog from his owner and speeding off in a Mercedes-Benz. The dog was recovered unharmed.

Anyone who has any information about Seven's theft was asked to call the LAPD's North Hollywood Division at 818-623-4016.

