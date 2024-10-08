Buldak pop-up coming to Los Angeles

article

Calling all Buldak lovers!

Spice warriors will get a chance to partake in its new "Splash Buldak" global campaign when it makes a stop in Los Angeles next month.

The Buldak Sauce Exchange Desk will make its way to the West Coast on Oct. 17-20 at the Original Farmers Market. Fans will be able to swap sauce packets for Buldak Hot Sauce and free food including hot dogs, wings, steak sliders, dumplings, and more. Trading hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The limited time pop-up and meet-and-greet with hot chicken mascot Hochi is happening Nov. 7-10 at the same location.