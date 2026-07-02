OC man charged with involuntary manslaughter in July 4th fireworks death of 8-year-old girl

The Brief Earl Decastro, 47, faces involuntary manslaughter and felony fireworks charges following a July 4, 2025, explosion that killed 8-year-old Jasmine Nguyen in Buena Park. Decastro allegedly ignited an illegal, professional-grade firework "cake" that misfired into a crowd, detonating a nearby cache of unspent explosives where the victim was sitting. Decastro, who allegedly possessed over 100 pounds of illegal fireworks, faces a maximum sentence of six years in state prison if convicted.



An Orange County man has been formally charged with felony involuntary manslaughter in connection with an illegal Fourth of July fireworks explosion that killed an 8-year-old girl last year.

What we know:

Earl Decastro, 47, has been formally charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 8-year-old Jasmine Nguyen on July 4, 2025. He is also charged with recklessly setting fire causing great bodily injury and the illegal possession of more than 100 pounds of dangerous fireworks.

According to authorities, Jasmine, her mother, and her 7-year-old sister were attending a holiday party at Decastro’s home on Cornflower Circle in Buena Park.

Decastro had allegedly purchased both legal and illegal fireworks, including a $400 professional-grade firework "cake" from an unlicensed seller. After lighting fireworks in the street for over an hour, Decastro ignited the illegal cake as a grand finale.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Buena Park 8-year-old killed by home firework explosion on 4th of July

The device malfunctioned, shooting aerial mortar shells directly into the driveway where partygoers were gathered, officials said.

Earl Decastro / Buena Park PD

Jasmine was sitting near a table containing additional unspent fireworks.

While others fled inside, the stray mortars triggered a massive chain reaction, detonating the unspent explosives next to the young girl.

Buena Park police officers on patrol witnessed the fireworks, rushed to the scene, and attempted to revive Jasmine. She was transported to UCI Medical Center, where she died from multiple internal injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when Decastro will make his first court appearance or how he intends to plead.

What they're saying:

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer issued a stark warning alongside the announcement of the charges.

"There is nothing accidental about buying and lighting illegal fireworks. An eight-year-old little girl is dead and the man who killed her is going to be held responsible. A few seconds of fun is not worth a lifetime of trauma and the loss of a beautiful little girl who never had the chance to grow up. Actions have consequences, and I would hope that anyone thinking of lighting illegal fireworks this holiday would think of little Jasmine’s face first and choose instead to celebrate safely."