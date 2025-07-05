Buena Park 8-year-old killed by home firework explosion on 4th of July

article

The Brief An 8-year-old girl was killed after a firework explosion at her Buena Park home on 4th of July. Police said the family had set up fireworks in the street, but they didn't light properly and shot toward the home. Police arrested the homeowner.



An 8-year-old girl is dead after an illegal 4th of July firework display in Buena Park shot into her home.

What we know:

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Cornflower Circle in Buena Park. The Buena Park Police Department said officers were on patrol and saw a bunch of fireworks go off in the area.

When they went to check it out, the officers saw a family carrying a little girl into the house. Officers said the girl had "suffered injuries consistent with a fireworks-related explosion."

First responders took the girl to UC-Irvine Medical Center, where she died.

Dig deeper:

After investigating, police said the homeowner set up a large fireworks display in the street. The display malfunctioned, police said, and shot toward the house where the girl was.

The misfired firework caused a chain reaction and set off other fireworks nearby, according to the department, and the young girl was hit by one of the fireworks.

According to the department, a "substantial amount" of the fireworks set off were illegal.

What we don't know:

The Orange County Sheriff's Department's Bomb Squad and the Orange County Fire Authority are investigating the explosion.

Police arrested the homeowner, and presented the case to the OC DA's office for potential charges. Officials have not identified the homeowner who was arrested, or the girl who was killed.

The backstory:

This incident is at least the second fatal firework explosion so far this holiday weekend. On Thursday, a massive fireworks explosion set fire to several buildings in Pacoima, killing a woman.