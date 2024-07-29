4-alarm fire breaks out at a mall in Buena Park

article

A four-alarm fire broke out at a shopping mall in Buena Park.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a call of a fire at the Big Air trampoline park on Monday afternoon.

The fire forced brief evacuations for trampoline visitors and nearby businesses, but no injuries related to the incident were reported, OCFA said.

OCFA said 106 crew members were called to the scene and the fire was eventually taken down Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.