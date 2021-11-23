Brush fires prompt closure of eastbound 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock area

The eastbound lanes of the 134 Freeway in the Eagle Rock area are closed after at least four separate brush fires sparked near the 134 and 2 freeways late Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The fires were reported just before 11:10 a.m. and the four areas of the fire were burning an estimated 150 yards apart near the Glendale and City of Los Angeles border, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officials said the fires were quickly knocked down by multiple agencies.

The fires reportedly ignited following a crash in the area. However, that has not been confirmed by officials.

No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered.

It was unknown how long the freeway closure would be in effect.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



