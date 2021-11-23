Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
Brush fires prompt closure of eastbound 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock area

By FOX 11 Digital Team
GLENDALE, Calif. - The eastbound lanes of the 134 Freeway in the Eagle Rock area are closed after at least four separate brush fires sparked near the 134 and 2 freeways late Tuesday morning, authorities said. 

The fires were reported just before 11:10 a.m. and the four areas of the fire were burning an estimated 150 yards apart near the Glendale and City of Los Angeles border, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officials said the fires were quickly knocked down by multiple agencies. 

The fires reportedly ignited following a crash in the area. However, that has not been confirmed by officials. 

No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered.

It was unknown how long the freeway closure would be in effect. 

