Brush fire in Chatsworth visible from 118 Freeway

More than 100 firefighters are working to put out a brush fire that's visible from the 118 Freeway in Chatsworth Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire, dubbed the Porter Fire, broke out before 4 p.m. Sunday near 11200 Porter Ranch Drive south of the 118 Freeway. By 4:45 p.m., LAFD had reported that crews had stopped forward progress of the fire, after it had burned approximately 7 acres.

The fire is being fanned by 10-15 mile per hour winds, though no residential buildings are threatened.

City News Service contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.