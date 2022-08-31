Brush fire erupts in Castaic near 5 Freeway

As temperatures soared across Southern California due to a late-summer heat wave, a brush fire erupted in Castaic on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a freeway closure and sending one person to the hospital.

The "Route Fire" sparked around 12:20 p.m. near the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway just north of Lake Hughes Road, according to Angeles National Forest officials. A short time later, officials announced the freeway was closed in the area as crews battle the blaze.

The fire was first estimated to be 7 acres and within minutes, fire officials confirmed the terrain-driven fire has grown to 60 acres.

By 1:30 p.m., LA County Fire officials the fire has grown to 130 acres and one person was hospitalized. The details of the patient's injury were immediately released.

At the time of the fire, FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban said it was 107 degrees in the Castaic area, which is roughly 10 miles north of Santa Clarita.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were working to knock down the hillside fire including CAL Fire, the Los County Fire Department, and the Angeles National Forest.

No evacuations are in place and no structures appear to be threatened.

The majority of Southern California is under an Excessive Heat Warning through Labor Day weekend. In addition, the brutal heat wave prompted a statewide Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters also continue to fight the Glutch Fire near the San Gabriel Dam.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.