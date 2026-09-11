Ocean Way music festival in Santa Monica canceled due to impacts of Hurricane Marie

The Brief Ocean Way has been canceled due to significant beach erosion from Hurricane Marie. Organizers plan to bring the festival to Santa Monica in 2027. The festival was scheduled for Sept. 26-27.



Ocean Way, a beachfront music festival, that was planned for later this month in Santa Monica has been canceled due to the impacts of Hurricane Marie.

What we know:

On their website, they said storm surf and runoff caused significant beach erosion and the festival can no longer be safely held as planned.

"We were so excited to spend a weekend together on The Beach, but can share that plans are already underway to bring the festival to Santa Monica in 2027! Refunds are being processed automatically, and no further action is required on your part. Please allow a few business days for the refund to appear in your account," it stated online.

The two-day festival had been scheduled for Sept. 26-27, with headline performances by The Killers and Olivia Dean, along with Khruangbin, Sublime, Jack White and other artists.

Goldenvoice, the promoter behind the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, announced Ocean Way in July as a new beachfront music festival in Santa Monica.

Local perspective:

Ocean Way is the second beachside music festival in Los Angeles to be canceled recently.

The inaugural LA Jazz Festival was canceled Aug. 7, with organizers citing unexpected public safety and municipal permitting costs.

The festival had planned events throughout August, culminating in "Jazz on the Beach" concerts Aug. 22-23 at Dockweiler Beach featuring John Legend, Janelle Monáe, Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, Charlie Wilson, Raphael Saadiq and other artists.