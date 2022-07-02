Brush fire burns small part of Highland Park before crews contained blaze

article

Firefighters early Saturday were mopping up from a greater alarm fire that burned just under 5 acres of brush in Highland Park.

The fire began around 9:51 p.m. Friday at 368 S. Avenue 60 near the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway, initially burning at least 1 acre of medium to heavy brush in steep terrain before growing to just under 5 acres, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Water-dropping helicopters assisted ground crews who worked the hillside blaze with hose lines and hand tools.

It took 96 firefighters an hour and 17 minutes to contain the fire, Prange said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Prange said.