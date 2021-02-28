Brush fire burns about four acres in Malibu

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a fire that charred about four acres of brush in Malibu.

Dispatched at 4:24 a.m. to the area of Malibu Canyon and Malibu Knolls roads, firefighters halted the forward progress of the fire at 5:43 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic advisory a little after 6 a.m. closing Malibu Canyon Road at Piuma Road for an unknown duration due

to the fire.

An advisory closing Pacific Coast Highway, between Corral Canyon to Carbon Canyon roads, and Malibu Canyon Road from Pacific Coast Highway to Piuma Road, was lifted at about 6:50 a.m., the sheriff's Lost Hills/Malibu station reported, adding that Las Virgenes Road and Malibu Canyon Road remain closed from Mulholland Highway.

