Brush fire burning near Elysian Park

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department are battling a fire near Elysian Park Tuesday.

According to officials, it started as a vehicle fire that has since extended into the grassy area near the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the southbound 110 Freeway.

The fire is burning in heavy brush, officials said.

Right now flames are visible from the 110 Freeway, so crews are requesting lane closures in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

City News Service contributed to this report.