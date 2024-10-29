Bruce Willis’ young kids witnessed actor’s health ‘declining’ before dementia diagnosis, wife says

article

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, is opening up about how she’s had vulnerable, yet difficult conversations, about the actor’s dementia with their two young daughters.

"Finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what fronto­temporal dementia is and I could educate our children," Emma told Town & Country.

Although Emma had sat down with their daughters to explain Bruce’s battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia, she shared that their kids already saw a shift in his health before the conversation.

"I’ve never tried to sugarcoat anything for them. They’ve grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I’m not trying to shield them from it."

The 46-year-old model explained that being honest with their two kids — Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, — was the best way for their daughters to learn about Bruce’s dementia battle.

"What I learned from our therapist was that if children ask questions, they’re ready to know the answer," she added.

One factor Emma doesn’t share with their kids is the "terminal side" of Bruce’s devastating health condition.

"If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand, but this disease is chronic, progressive and terminal. There is no cure," she told the outlet.

"They know that Daddy’s not going to get better," she noted.

The "Die Hard" actor was first diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. He has largely stayed out of the spotlight since it was revealed that he was retiring from acting after his severe health diagnosis.

Emma has been an advocate for Bruce’s condition during their family's tumultuous time, as she hopes it’ll help other families going through a similar situation.

"There is no treatment, which is why I’m out there raising awareness, so that they can see that we have some agency in this," she vowed.

"I’m not going to allow FTD to take our whole family down. Bruce wouldn’t want that. They’re going to see me fight for our family, have some hope, and help the next family out there."

FTD is "the result of damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain," according to the National Institute on Aging. "Many possible symptoms can result, including unusual behaviors, emotional problems, trouble communicating, difficulty with work, or difficulty with walking."

Bruce married Emma at their home in Turks and Caicos in March 2009.

The Hollywood actor was previously married to Demi Moore for 12 years, and the friendly exes have three daughters together: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.