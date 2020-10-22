Brothers show their Dodgers spirit spray painting team logos on lawns across Southern California

Two young Dodgers fans are hitting it out of the park as the boys in blue look to capture their 7th World Series title.

Zachary and Joshua Menlove have been painting the town blue through their business @LaLawnArt. The idea started as an April Fools prank on their uncle, who is a Los Angeles Angels fan. The brothers painted his lawn with the Dodgers team logos.

Neighbors loved it so much the business caught on.

Their business has expanded, and they can paint other popular team designs from the Lakers, to the Rams, Kings, Chargers, and even LAFC.

The successful young entrepreneurs have saved up enough money to go to Game 3 of the World Series.

They have also painted pink Breast Cancer Awareness ribbons with proceeds going to City of Hope.

They say the lawn art lasts two to three weeks and have even painted driveways. While their home base is Monrovia, they have done work all over Southern California.

You can find LA Lawn Art here on Instagram.

