Exposition Park shooting: Arrest made in deaths of 2 brothers sitting in car near LA Coliseum

An arrest has been made in the Exposition Park shooting that left two brothers dead near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

On June 10, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced 33-year-old Marcos Navarro had been charged in the shooting deaths of 33-year-old Sergio Rios Jr. and his 19-year-old brother Ricardo Rios.

According to Gascón, Navarro allegedly shot the two brothers while sitting in their parked car outside their Exposition Park home on June 1. Sergio Rios was pronounced dead at the scene and Ricardo Rios was pronounced dead at the hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two brothers killed in Exposition Park while sitting in their vehicle

An online fundraiser has since been launched for the grieving family. Those looking to help can click here for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.