Man accused of fatally shooting sister in Riverside

A man accused of fatally shooting his own sister in Riverside has been arrested, according to police.

The incident happened Sept. 11 around 5:05 p.m. at a business in the 6900 block of Jurupa Avenue located in the Airport neighborhood.

An investigation revealed the victim, 45-year-old Adrienne Johnson, was getting into her car after work when her brother, 51-year-old David Johnson, allegedly pulled up behind her in his car. That's when David allegedly got out, shot Adrienne multiple times, and drove away from the scene before authorities arrived, authorities said.

David Johnson was arrested Friday for murder and is currently being held without bail. The motive remains under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Detective Stanley Hua at (951) 353-7135 or SHua@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Nic Cantino at (951) 353-7104 or NCantino@RiversideCA.gov