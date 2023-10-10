Broadcast legend Bob Costas saves man choking at restaurant, report says

Bob Costas is not only calling games from the booth at 71, but the legendary broadcaster is reportedly also saving lives at restaurants.

According to a report from Page Six, Costas was having dinner with a friend at a restaurant in Syracuse, New York when that friend started choking on his food.

The broadcaster rushed into action and performed a Heimlich maneuver on the choking friend. Costas' friend has since been OK, the report indicates.

Costas is reportedly shrugging off his heroic actions as Page Six shared a statement the website received from Costas' reps saying "Bob doesn’t think this was that big of a deal."

Costas has made a name for himself calling some of the biggest sporting events in history – including multiple NBA Finals, World Series, Super Bowls, golf tournaments, boxing matches and Olympic events. He last called Game 2 of the NLDS Monday night, a game Dodgers fans probably don't want to talk about.