‘No major search’ for Brian Laundrie in swampy preserve; FBI arrives at family home

FBI agents are now at the home of the missing person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, while North Port police say there will be no "major search" at a Sarasota County preserve on Monday for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie like there was over the weekend.

"At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there. Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie," according to a police statement issued Monday morning. "The North Port Police Department currently has no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve today. All media interviews from our department are on hold until further notice."

Hours later, FBI agents arrived at the family's North Port home. Several agents were spotted heading inside but the specific purpose of their visit was unclear.

Sunday, the FBI announced they'd found human remains matching Gabby’s description near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. An autopsy scheduled Tuesday will confirm the identity and possible cause of death.

FOX News photo

However, the only person who could have some insight as to what happened is now missing as well. Authorities were searching the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County all weekend. They said his family believed he went to the 25,000-acre park in Venice. On Friday, his parents revealed they hadn’t spoken since Tuesday and reported him missing.

RELATED: Gabby Petito case: Cause of death not yet determined after body found in Wyoming match missing Florida woman

Crews returned to the site Sunday morning. But just before 6 p.m., police said the search had concluded for the day with "nothing to report." Later Sunday evening, police closed off the area around the Laundrie home, moving media and onlookers back away from the house.

Up until Friday, the Laundrie family had been silent, asking to remain in the background of the investigation – that is, until they contacted investigators to file a missing person’s report on Brian.

Investigators spent two hours at the Laundrie home Friday collecting things they say may help them find Brian and hopefully get answers. Saturday, 50 law enforcement officers from five agencies, including the North Port Police Department and the FBI, began searching the Carlton Reserve.

"These are people that were living off the grid in different areas, I don’t know how frequently he came out here and did day long hikes," said Josh Taylor, the North Port police spokesperson. "You could be out here for months if you wanted."

The Laundrie family told investigators he left with a backpack, telling them he was coming out to the reserve. In new details from the Laundrie family’s attorney, they said his parents actually went looking for Brian on Wednesday.

They said they found his car parked in the reserve, but they left it so he could drive home. However, when he didn’t return Thursday morning, the parents say they went to retrieve the car themselves.

Graphic via FOX News

An attorney for the Petito family says Brian is not missing but rather on the run, adding that the Laundrie family’s request to have the North Port police look for their son but not for Gabby is "reprehensible and hypocritical."

PREVIOUS: Attorney: Brian Laundrie 'on the run' since Tuesday; FBI continues search for Gabby Petito

Brian returned to the North Port home the couple shared with his parents on September 1 in the camper van they were traveling in, without Gabby. Gabby’s family reported her missing on September 11 after not hearing from her since August 25.

Last week, police said there was an incident at the Laundrie family home involving Gabby’s father just one day before she was reported missing by her family.

The Laundrie family put out a statement Sunday night, saying the news about Gabby is "heartbreaking," adding that they’re praying for her and her family.

Investigators are asking the public for help in locating Laundrie. They say he is a white male, 5-foot-8 and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, very short brown hair, trimmed facial hair, and was last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-Call-FBI.

MORE COVERAGE: