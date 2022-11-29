Expand / Collapse search

Woman sexually assaulted while hiking on trail along Mulholland Drive

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted a woman while hiking along Mulholland Drive. 

The incident happened around noon on Nov. 21. A woman was hiking along a trail located at the 17000 block of Mulholland Drive, when the suspect approached her from behind. 

He forced her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, police said. 

The suspect is described as being a White or Hispanic man in his 30s with a two-inch scar on his right forearm. 

Police recommend people hike in pairs, carry a cell phone and always tell people where you are going. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Hampton, West Valley Detective Division at 36817@lapd.online or 818-374-7717. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org