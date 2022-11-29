Woman sexually assaulted while hiking on trail along Mulholland Drive

article

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted a woman while hiking along Mulholland Drive.

The incident happened around noon on Nov. 21. A woman was hiking along a trail located at the 17000 block of Mulholland Drive, when the suspect approached her from behind.

He forced her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect is described as being a White or Hispanic man in his 30s with a two-inch scar on his right forearm.

Police recommend people hike in pairs, carry a cell phone and always tell people where you are going.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Hampton, West Valley Detective Division at 36817@lapd.online or 818-374-7717. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.