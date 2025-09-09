'Breaking Bad' actor Raymond Cruz arrested for allegedly spraying women with hose

article

The Brief Actor Raymond Cruz was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after allegedly spraying water at women in front of his home. The women reportedly were harassing him as he was washing a car, according to a statement from his agent. Cruz, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," has been released on his own recognizance with a court date set for October.



Raymond Cruz, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," was arrested on Monday for allegedly spraying water on women in front of his home in Los Angeles.

What we know:

The incident happened in front of his home located in LA's Silver Lake neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Cruz, 60, was washing his car when he allegedly sprayed a hose at women he claims were harassing him.

Cruz was arrested Monday morning for misdemeanor battery.

He was later released on his own recognizance.

What they're saying:

In a statement, his agent wrote, "Raymond is happy this is done with. He is a big supporter of law enforcement and has no criminal history whatsoever. He has no idea who these women are or why they were harassing him in front of his own home while he was trying to wash a car. They were not neighbors."

The backstory:

Cruz is known for his roles as Tuco Salamanca in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul."

He also had significant roles in the police drama "The Closer" and the film "Training Day."

What's next:

Cruz has a court date scheduled for October.