Brandon Boyd: Family calls for justice after deadly police shooting

Brandon Boyd’s family members held a news conference and called for justice on Tuesday, nearly a week after he was shot and killed by police in Long Beach.

While loved ones said Boyd was suffering from a mental health episode, Long Beach Police Department officials said they opened fire after he allegedly shot at them during a shootout.

Officers were initially called to the scene the afternoon of Nov. 19 following reports of a man with a gun.

"You guys are supposed to help the guy, not kill him" Boyd’s friend Trayvon Richmond said in an earlier interview.

An officer was also wounded in the shooting.

Tuesday's news conference was held on the steps of a church – the very place where Boyd lost his life.

According to family, it was the very same church Boyd grew up attending.

"A little after 3 p.m. my big brother called police for help during a mental crisis, but instead of receiving the support he deserved, he was killed," said sister Tiffany Boyd.

Tiffany claimed multiple eyewitnesses confirmed Boyd had his hands up and was not posing a threat.

"We've been told that officers were overheard saying that they were tired of engaging Brandon and wanting this to end quickly. Their impatience cost my brother his life. We know Brandon didn't have to die that day. Our family believes that the police escalated the situation unnecessarily, failing to use de-escalation techniques that could have saved his life," she said.

Tiffany further alleged that witnesses said a mental health team was on scene, but they were ignored and instead SWAT was called in.

"Their impatience cost my brother his life," she said.

The family said reports of Boyd being armed are false.

"The question is, who ordered the flash grenade? That's the person who decided to murder my brother who ordered the flash grenade. As my sister said, what is the protocol? At what point is it okay for us to use weapons of war on an individual sitting in front of a church? There is not one report that has come out of this thing that can show you if my brother was garnishing a weapon, if he shot at them. You think you want to see the video by now?" she added.

Two Boyd sisters and an 18-year-old niece were also arrested.

Desiree was one of the Boyd sisters at the scene who was arrested. She suffered a fractured arm.

"We're asking for what is protocol - when somebody is calling for help - what goes down?" said Desiree.

"My brother trusted the Long Beach Police more than he trusted himself, more than he trusted his family. He came to the church steps and he called the Long Beach Police and said, 'I don't trust myself. I'm going to hurt myself. I need help.' And they helped him alright. They helped fix the problem for life."

The Boyd family is calling for the release of the 911 call he made that day, as well as body camera footage of the incident.

The family also wants the names of the officers involved to be released, as well as charges to be dropped against members of the family from that day.

Boyd leaves behind 6 children.