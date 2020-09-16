Boys and Girls Club offers outdoor activities to help kids maintain good mental, physical health

Mental and physical health is a challenge for kids during this pandemic with most of them confined to home activities and a lot of screen time.

The Boys and Girls Club is still trying to provide a sense of normalcy for kids in a safe way, by providing an outlet for kids outdoors.

The Fast and Fun sailing program is bringing together kids from the Venice and San Gabriel Valley clubs to get on the water to learn water sports and apply STEM educational lessons. Many of the kids don’t have access to the coast or have never been on the water before.

For families in other areas of Los Angeles County, the 20 Boys and Girls Clubs in the Southland are also providing an array of different activities for kids, like mountain biking and sport programs.

For more information check out GreatFuturesLA.org.