1 dead, 2 critically injured in Boyle Heights house fire

One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out at a home in Boyle Heights early Thursday morning.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was reported just before 4:25 a.m. in the 700 block of S. Saint Louis Street. A crew of 54 firefighters knocked down the fire in 25 minutes.

LAFD officials said one of the victims was found on the porch and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were pulled from the fire with critical injuries and were taken to the hospital, while two others were evaluated at the scene and did not require medical transport.

The names of the victims have not been released and no further information was immediately available.

