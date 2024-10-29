Boyfriend charged with murder after California woman's body found in trash can by landscapers

The Brief Daniel Aldrich is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Julie Sanetra, in Costa Mesa on Oct. 20. The two got into an argument, police said, and Aldrich allegedly strangled Sanetra to death and slit her wrist. Aldrich stuffed Sanetra's body into a trash can the next day, according to authorities. Landscapers called 911 after making the grisly discovery.



A Costa Mesa man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend, whom he allegedly strangled to death before stuffing her body inside a trash can in Costa Mesa, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

The suspect, 49-year-old Daniel Allen Aldrich, is charged with one felony count of murder and one felony enhancement of the personal use of a weapon in the death of 38-year-old Julie Anne Sanetra on Oct. 20.

"Julie Sanetra did not deserve to be strangled and stuffed into a trashcan like a piece of garbage," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "The callousness of this crime shocks the conscience, and we will do everything to get justice for Julie and her loved ones."

Daniel Aldrich was arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, Julie Sanetra, on Oct. 20, 2024 in Costa Mesa, Calif. / Costa Mesa Police Department

An investigation revealed the couple got into an argument after a night of drinking. Aldrich allegedly strangled Sanetra, then slit her wrist with a folding knife, authorities said. Aldrich left Sanetra's body on the couch while he watched television, then went to bed, according to authorities.

The following day, Aldrich allegedly dragged Sanetra's body outside and stuffed her inside a trash can on the side of his home. Aldrich then packed a bag and drove to his mother's home in Glendale, where he was arrested the following day, authorities said.

Landscapers who were hired to mow the lawn called Costa Mesa police after discovering Sanetra's body partially outside the trash can when they arrived at the home.

Aldrich faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life if convicted on all charges. He is being held on $1 million bail.

His next court date is November 19.