14-year-old boy stabbed at carnival in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Anaheim after a teen boy was stabbed at a carnival Sunday night.
What we know:
The stabbing happened around 9 p.m. in a parking lot on South Anaheim near Cerritos Street, according to police.
An ambulance transported the teen to the hospital, where his wounds were determined to be non-life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
Investigators are currently working to determine the circumstances that led to the stabbing.
Information on a suspect was not available.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Anaheim Police Department.