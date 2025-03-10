14-year-old boy stabbed at carnival in Anaheim

An investigation is underway in Anaheim after a teen boy was stabbed at a carnival Sunday night.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 9 p.m. in a parking lot on South Anaheim near Cerritos Street, according to police.

An ambulance transported the teen to the hospital, where his wounds were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Investigators are currently working to determine the circumstances that led to the stabbing.

Information on a suspect was not available.