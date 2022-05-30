Bouquet Fire: Crews battling fire in Castaic Canyon

Firefighting crews are working to put out a forest fire in the Castaic area Monday.

Reports of the blaze began coming in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday. According to Angeles National Forest officials, the fire started as a car fire at Bouquet Canyon Road near Spunky Canyon Road, before spreading to the trees. It quickly spread to around 25-30 acres. By around 4 p.m. officials reported that the fire had spread to 75 acres, holding at a ridge in the forest.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to the scene. SkyFOX was live over the firefight. At least one helicopter could be seen, drawing water from the nearby Bouquet Reservoir, attempting to douse the flames and hotspots. Crews could be seen on the ground as well.

Officials say no structures are in any danger as of yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.