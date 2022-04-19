Bouncer who accused Lil Wayne of assault at Hollywood club reaches conditional settlement

article

A bouncer who alleged Lil Wayne attacked him outside a Hollywood nightclub in 2016 reached a tentative settlement with the rapper.

Lawyers for plaintiff Andrew Nunemacher filed court papers on Monday with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jon R Takasugi stating that the case was conditionally resolved, but the papers provided no details on the proposed settlement terms or what must happen to make the settlement final. Nunemacher's attorneys further stated that they expect to file papers seeking dismissal of the case by June 1.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Nunemacher was working at the entrance of the Hyde Sunset on June 27, 2016, when members of the rapper's entourage became angry, according to his court papers. Nunemacher tried to keep the entrance secure, but the singer punched him and knocked him to the ground, then threw a cup of alcohol on his face and yelled an epithet at him while calling him a "white boy," according to the suit filed in June 2017, which alleged civil rights violations as well as assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The 39-year-old entertainer's lawyers denied Nunemacher's allegations, saying that security camera evidence existed "completely belying" that the attack occurred.

Nunemacher, now 38, alleged he suffered severe mental and emotional harm, endured multiple invasive surgeries and has been unable to work. But Lil Wayne's lawyers stated in their court papers that the plaintiff "had no issue working the rest of his shift following the alleged incident."

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.